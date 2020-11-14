Books Which Decline to Pay on Biden

J

jasson621

EOG Veteran
#2
#2
Good God you're a fucking idiot. Most books needed Biden not Trump especially credit agents whose clientele is older white males( Trumpers). Their is still a market Betfair gives Trump a 6% chance roughly so why the hurry? I have Biden tickets +450 and +525 and know the longest I will have to wait is Jan.20th. Give it a rest you are a fucking square with no clue what is going on. Eat your mush and go to bed.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#5
#5
Latest you should have to wait is December 14th when the electors vote. If a book holds on after that in case they buy into Chump's narrative that the Supreme Court will save him then you really have to ask questions.

I question also if the books needed Biden that badly. Lots of small wagers put on Chump for sure, but lots of sharper players with bigger bankrolls had to be calling Biden the value side with how the polls were going and how the price never really wasn't that prohibitive. The way some are still taking bets right now makes me think they are trying to reduce some liabilities because I doubt many are laying Biden at the current price, but plenty of small Chumpers might still be betting hoping their bet somehow creates a turnaround.
 
