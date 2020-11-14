Books Which Decline to Pay on Biden

Latest you should have to wait is December 14th when the electors vote. If a book holds on after that in case they buy into Chump's narrative that the Supreme Court will save him then you really have to ask questions.



I question also if the books needed Biden that badly. Lots of small wagers put on Chump for sure, but lots of sharper players with bigger bankrolls had to be calling Biden the value side with how the polls were going and how the price never really wasn't that prohibitive. The way some are still taking bets right now makes me think they are trying to reduce some liabilities because I doubt many are laying Biden at the current price, but plenty of small Chumpers might still be betting hoping their bet somehow creates a turnaround.