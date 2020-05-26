mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
https://www.onlinegambling.com/news/bowling-returns-to-tv-can-betting-on-the-pba-be-far-behind/
For Entertainment Purposes Only — Right Now
Alas, the PBA doesn’t offer betting options – yet. The organization said it is exploring ways to expand its niche sport through inclusion on sportsbooks’ menus.
“The PBA has been tracking the movement toward legalizing betting in America with great interest,” PBA COO Lev Ekster told BonusSeeker.com. “We have been speaking with experts on betting and educating our organization as to how to approach this coming opportunity effectively and responsibly.”
Bowling lends itself to a plethora of wagering options: head-to-head matchups, in-game bets, tournament futures, and weekly tournament odds similar to the PGA Tour and NASCAR, match and strike totals. The possible betting menu is seemingly endless, and the Strike Derby presents a natural betting opportunity.
“We are looking forward to how, over time, this can add to our fan’s engagement and enjoyment of this great sport,” Ekster told BonusSeeker.com. “We think, if done properly and with an emphasis on assuring the integrity of the sport, it has the potential to add a lot of value for our fans.”
