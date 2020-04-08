Breaking Bad vs Better Call Saul

The first analogy that comes to mind is Albert Pujols.



Breaking Bad= Albert Pujols with the Cardinals

Better Call Saul= Albert Pujols with the Angels



Breaking Bad was the young hungry player. What was interesting was the first couple seasons, they didn't have a big audience. They were viewed as a cult show. They hadn't had endless compliments about how great they were. The specific detail in Breaking Bad was a strength.



Then the series ended. Vince Gilliland started believing he was bigger than life. If it was good to go into detail, he decided to go into painfully microscopic detail for Saul. While the main show was 5-6 seasons, why not drag out the prequil for 6 seasons?



So now you see 2 full minutes of Gus Fring getting dressed in a hotel room, or you see endless minutes of Saul and Mike walking thru New Mexico brush. We are interested in Mike, a key character. We really don't need back stories for his daughter in law or granddaughter. I've invested too much time already to stop watching it, but BCS just continues to plod along at a glacial pace. This series should never have been more than 3 seasons, and they could've accomplished everything without severely diluting the quality.