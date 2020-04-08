Breaking Bad vs Better Call Saul

V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
The first analogy that comes to mind is Albert Pujols.

Breaking Bad= Albert Pujols with the Cardinals
Better Call Saul= Albert Pujols with the Angels

Breaking Bad was the young hungry player. What was interesting was the first couple seasons, they didn't have a big audience. They were viewed as a cult show. They hadn't had endless compliments about how great they were. The specific detail in Breaking Bad was a strength.

Then the series ended. Vince Gilliland started believing he was bigger than life. If it was good to go into detail, he decided to go into painfully microscopic detail for Saul. While the main show was 5-6 seasons, why not drag out the prequil for 6 seasons?

So now you see 2 full minutes of Gus Fring getting dressed in a hotel room, or you see endless minutes of Saul and Mike walking thru New Mexico brush. We are interested in Mike, a key character. We really don't need back stories for his daughter in law or granddaughter. I've invested too much time already to stop watching it, but BCS just continues to plod along at a glacial pace. This series should never have been more than 3 seasons, and they could've accomplished everything without severely diluting the quality.
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
#10
#10
kane said:
I'll be interested to see what Heisey thinks
Click to expand...
I think Valuist is spot on with his Pujols comparison.

Breaking Bad was a masterpiece of a show in every way......Writing......Acting......Directing...... Cinemetography......Music.......Almost everything in BB was done perfectly in my opinion.

The acting, directing and cinematography of BCS still holds up very well in my opinion (I like Michael Mckean as an actor but was overjoyed when they killed off his whiny bitch character) but the writing lacks the creativity BB had in droves. The pace and storyline is just too slow for me. If a show revolves around a drug cartel it should have a natural edge to it. BB was as edgy as it gets but BCS has just never been able to find that edge other than a few scenes here and there.

Gilligan has said he always had his initial storyline on where he wanted to take BB from beginning to finale before he started filming his first episode. With BCS it feels like there is no plan and he’s making it up as he goes.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top