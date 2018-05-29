Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN



nah, I just use exchanges, they track everything now there is no anonymous anymore if youre going to 'trade' them might as well verify everything if you dont have enough qualifying moves then no one cares anyway. but its not hard to show losses these days if you do it right (and it doesnt take much to have a qualifying volume). Buy some move to a wallet then move some back when the price drops and just keep making moves with held coins to show losses. Then when price eventually goes up there should be enough 'shaved' losses to overcome the actual profit(and youre going to sell at an exchange that isnt reporting you). even though you never 'lost' money in the first place because you never sold anything only moved it, but in regards to how coinbase (and any other exchange that tracks volume and provides info to a govt) thats all that matters. If you move the same 1 BTC back and forth 5 times the 'volume' is equal to the total amount moved so if you have a coin that is valued at 7500 and move it to your wallet thats the number they use, then you move it back when its 7200 thats a total of 14700 and a 300 loss. You move that to a book (that doesnt count) then you move from the book back to coinbase and its valued at 7700 that is a total of 22400 and still a 100 loss. Then you move it to another exchange when it goes up and you sell there (because theyre more than likely not reporting you.) but as long as you manipulate the numbers at coinbase you can actually deduct losses even if you made a shit load of money. Its actually a little more indepth than that but the basic outline. the 'back and forth' is from exchange to wallet, exchange to book I dont think counts (because it was a coin that was already tallied from somewhere into the exchange) but book to exchange will.