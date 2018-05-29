BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

BTC now swirling the bowl, off a staggering 20% since last month and down a MIND BENDING $12K PER COIN since Dec highs

not looking good for the cryptos, I hope none of you bought into this garbage . Source COINBASE.COM

[FONT=&quot]$7,417.10
BITCOIN PRICE
[FONT=&quot]−$1,885.25
SINCE LAST MONTH (USD)
[FONT=&quot]−20.27%
SINCE LAST MONTH (%)
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

When things were going great I said this was a Ponzi Scheme. I got ripped for it. I stand by what I said and Fish's post about the 1-year price diff backs that up. Those in early made money. Those in late did not and lost money.

THAT is a Ponzi Scheme
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

winkyduck said:
When things were going great I said this was a Ponzi Scheme. I got ripped for it. I stand by what I said and Fish's post about the 1-year price diff backs that up. Those in early made money. Those in late did not and lost money.

THAT is a Ponzi Scheme
A Ponzi scheme (/ˈpɒnzi/; also a Ponzi game) is a fraudulent investment operation where the operator provides fabricated reports and generates returns for older investors through revenue paid by new investors, rather than from legitimate business activities or profit of financial trading.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Everfresh said:
cool, you should have bought some,...but you didn't
LOVE BITCOIN for the hundreds of business transactions they've provided...……plus have profited a little money along the way.

VERY PLEASED with BITCOIN to date!

Let's all wish BitCoin the best moving forward.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

trytrytry said:
A Ponzi scheme (/ˈpɒnzi/; also a Ponzi game) is a fraudulent investment operation where the operator provides fabricated reports and generates returns for older investors through revenue paid by new investors, rather than from legitimate business activities or profit of financial trading.
I stand by what I said.............Ponzi Scheme
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

The idea of "Billions Blown" is not true.

People can (and have) make money by shorting Bitcoins by selling future contracts or by opening a margin account and shorting that way.

LOL at this being a Ponzi Scheme. That makes absolutely no sense. One can.... not like bitcoin and even think it is some elaborate scheme (LOL), but it is in no way a Ponzi Scheme.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Inkwell77 said:
The idea of "Billions Blown" is not true.

People can (and have) make money by shorting Bitcoins by selling future contracts or by opening a margin account and shorting that way.

LOL at this being a Ponzi Scheme. That makes absolutely no sense. One can.... not like bitcoin and even think it is some elaborate scheme (LOL), but it is in no way a Ponzi Scheme.
LOL at you being unable to see what a ponzi this garbage is!

market cap of bitcoin today vs Market cap @ 19,000 (you do the math, einstein. Hint "billions blown" is an understatement! :

$7,326.19 USD (-2.27%) 1.00000000 BTC (0.00%)






Market Cap


$125,017,586,100 USD
17,064,475 BTC


Volume (24h)


$5,119,590,000 USD
700,089 BTC




Circulating Supply


17,064,475 BTC

Max Supply


21,000,000 BTC


 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Inkwell77 said:
The idea of "Billions Blown" is not true.

People can (and have) make money by shorting Bitcoins by selling future contracts or by opening a margin account and shorting that way.

LOL at this being a Ponzi Scheme. That makes absolutely no sense. One can.... not like bitcoin and even think it is some elaborate scheme (LOL), but it is in no way a Ponzi Scheme.
Very good point! Get a Kraken account - load it - sell it short - get rich! There are no free lunches! The guys that had balls - bought it and held it - did it real well. Has to be downward pressure - big fish are playing it short and manipulating the market.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Everfresh said:
LOL at you being unable to see what a ponzi this garbage is!

market cap of bitcoin today vs Market cap @ 19,000 (you do the math, einstein. Hint "billions blown" is an understatement! :

$7,326.19 USD (-2.27%) 1.00000000 BTC (0.00%)
Yeah, you don't get it.

Hopefully you will at some point.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Inkwell77 said:
Yeah, you don't get it.

Hopefully you will at some point.
Actually, I do get it. If you want to stay blind, be my guest. Buy some more of the shit, Im sure its going to $1,000,000 a coin REAL soon
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

I like when everfresh posts about bitcoin. You know that they will shortly rebound. They are up since he started the thread.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

raiders72001 said:
I like when everfresh posts about bitcoin. You know that they will shortly rebound. They are up since he started the thread.
Wow! your right! BTC rallied back up to $19K just this morning!...oh wait
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

FISHHEAD said:
………….and just as or more importantly, daily transactions running as smooth as ever.

Tremendous vehicle is BitCoin
they are running smooth but transactions are way down overall since credit cards got KO'ed, North korea got more stable and other regulations got installed.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

FISHHEAD said:
………….and just as or more importantly, daily transactions running as smooth as ever.

Tremendous vehicle is BitCoin
Daily transactions down 70%, Price now 1/3rd of what it was in December . Any investors since November 2017 got burned big time. Tremendous Ponzi vechicle is Bitcoin. Stay the FUCK away!
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Everfresh said:
Daily transactions down 70%, Price now 1/3rd of what it was in December . Any investors since November 2017 got burned big time. Tremendous Ponzi vechicle is Bitcoin. Stay the FUCK away!
ponzi not true.

ENRON = ponzeee
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Everfresh said:
Daily transactions down 70%, Price now 1/3rd of what it was in December . Any investors since November 2017 got burned big time. Tremendous Ponzi vechicle is Bitcoin. Stay the FUCK away!
Good to hear
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

FISHHEAD said:
Good to hear
absolutely, shows what a fucking ponzi this shit is. I'm surprised youre willing to take the substantial personal risk of promoting this garbage on a public forum such as this
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

Everfresh said:
absolutely, shows what a fucking ponzi this shit is. I'm surprised youre willing to take the substantial personal risk of promoting this garbage on a public forum such as this
Not promoting, just using it now and previously for business...……….if it fails, we move on.

For now, ALL WELL...………...live in the present.

Those using it strictly as a business tool will lose very little, and in fact, will probably have profited.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

RAIDERS or anyone...…..

What is the vehicle(be it ATM's or other methods) you have found that offers the lowest fee for selling bitcoin other than selling directly to other users.

On the topic of strictly ATM's, what ATM in the country offers the lowest fee in selling BC for cash???
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

FISHHEAD said:
RAIDERS or anyone...…..

What is the vehicle(be it ATM's or other methods) you have found that offers the lowest fee for selling bitcoin other than selling directly to other users.

On the topic of strictly ATM's, what ATM in the country offers the lowest fee in selling BC for cash???
sell it on an exchange then just deposit the money into your bank account. No fees at all. Money coming out is nearly instant. Money going back in i.e. to fund an exchange takes awhile.

or you can google,,,,,,,


https://www.bitdegree.org/tutorials/how-to-cash-out-bitcoin/
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

wantitall4moi said:
sell it on an exchange then just deposit the money into your bank account. No fees at all. Money coming out is nearly instant. Money going back in i.e. to fund an exchange takes awhile.

or you can google,,,,,,,


https://www.bitdegree.org/tutorials/how-to-cash-out-bitcoin/
………don't even use PayPal with a checking account.

Having said that, excellent link you provided.

Do you, Raiders, or anyone else here ever use Peer to Peer using LocalBitcoin………….looks like best overall option.
 
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

nah, I just use exchanges, they track everything now there is no anonymous anymore if youre going to 'trade' them might as well verify everything if you dont have enough qualifying moves then no one cares anyway. but its not hard to show losses these days if you do it right (and it doesnt take much to have a qualifying volume). Buy some move to a wallet then move some back when the price drops and just keep making moves with held coins to show losses. Then when price eventually goes up there should be enough 'shaved' losses to overcome the actual profit(and youre going to sell at an exchange that isnt reporting you). even though you never 'lost' money in the first place because you never sold anything only moved it, but in regards to how coinbase (and any other exchange that tracks volume and provides info to a govt) thats all that matters. If you move the same 1 BTC back and forth 5 times the 'volume' is equal to the total amount moved so if you have a coin that is valued at 7500 and move it to your wallet thats the number they use, then you move it back when its 7200 thats a total of 14700 and a 300 loss. You move that to a book (that doesnt count) then you move from the book back to coinbase and its valued at 7700 that is a total of 22400 and still a 100 loss. Then you move it to another exchange when it goes up and you sell there (because theyre more than likely not reporting you.) but as long as you manipulate the numbers at coinbase you can actually deduct losses even if you made a shit load of money. Its actually a little more indepth than that but the basic outline. the 'back and forth' is from exchange to wallet, exchange to book I dont think counts (because it was a coin that was already tallied from somewhere into the exchange) but book to exchange will.
 
Everfresh

Everfresh

EOG Enthusiast
Re: BREAKING! BITCOIN BASHED, BILLIONS BLOWN

wantitall4moi said:
nah, I just use exchanges, they track everything now there is no anonymous anymore if youre going to 'trade' them might as well verify everything if you dont have enough qualifying moves then no one cares anyway. but its not hard to show losses these days if you do it right (and it doesnt take much to have a qualifying volume). Buy some move to a wallet then move some back when the price drops and just keep making moves with held coins to show losses. Then when price eventually goes up there should be enough 'shaved' losses to overcome the actual profit(and youre going to sell at an exchange that isnt reporting you). even though you never 'lost' money in the first place because you never sold anything only moved it, but in regards to how coinbase (and any other exchange that tracks volume and provides info to a govt) thats all that matters. If you move the same 1 BTC back and forth 5 times the 'volume' is equal to the total amount moved so if you have a coin that is valued at 7500 and move it to your wallet thats the number they use, then you move it back when its 7200 thats a total of 14700 and a 300 loss. You move that to a book (that doesnt count) then you move from the book back to coinbase and its valued at 7700 that is a total of 22400 and still a 100 loss. Then you move it to another exchange when it goes up and you sell there (because theyre more than likely not reporting you.) but as long as you manipulate the numbers at coinbase you can actually deduct losses even if you made a shit load of money. Its actually a little more indepth than that but the basic outline. the 'back and forth' is from exchange to wallet, exchange to book I dont think counts (because it was a coin that was already tallied from somewhere into the exchange) but book to exchange will.
Ponzi scheme, transactional money laundering and quite possibly wire fraud all in one neat little package here :doh1
 
Everfresh said:
BTC now swirling the bowl, off a staggering 20% since last month and down a MIND BENDING $12K PER COIN since Dec highs

not looking good for the cryptos, I hope none of you bought into this garbage . Source COINBASE.COM

[FONT=&quot]$7,417.10
BITCOIN PRICE


−$1,885.25
SINCE LAST MONTH (USD)


−20.27%
SINCE LAST MONTH (%)
[/FONT]
Ahem, as I said in an earlier post,...I TRIED TO WARN YOU ALL!! WHY DIDNT YOU LISTEN TO 'Fresh?
 
FTX guy did nothing new making entities look legit. He propped up his second company, Alameda, with his own crypto,
not backed by any fiat money or crypto from other companies, making it look legit.

Unfortunately in the digital world, there is no paper trail.

Luckily the info was leaked or more minions deprived of their life savings.

In the words of the great rocker Ted Nugent.....if you can't bite it, it doesn't exist.
 
