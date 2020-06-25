Breaking News - Churchill Downs will welcome fans in early September for Derby Week

According to Churchill Downs, the safety measures include the following:



Venue capacity reductions to limit overall crowd density, including general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites. More information on ticketing and seating areas will be released in the coming days and also will be sent directly to ticket holders.

General admission tickets will be limited to a specified number and only grant access to the infield. No general admission will be allowed in the “front side” or paddock areas of the facility.

Guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue.

The mask guideline applies when riding on a shuttle, traveling through Churchill Downs, going to a restroom, placing an in-person wager or purchasing food or beverage from a concession stand.

Guests will be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently.

Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible.

Access throughout the facility will be severely limited.

Credentials for employees, media and guests will be reduced.

Barn area access will be restricted to essential personnel. Guests and parties in the barn area for morning workouts and during race days will be eliminated.

Changes in venue operations to limit person-to-person touchpoints.

Team member protocols established to protect employees and guests.