Breaking news

Minneapolis city council just announced their intention to disband the police force and replace it with a new community lead system that prioritizes the safety and health of the community.



When asked what dealings will take place with the MP union council president said, last I checked our efforts of incremental reform have failed period. All public schools, universities and parks, recreation programs have severed ties with the MPD. It's time we dramatically rethink

who is deserving of the taxes we pay and allocate annually.



20$ grocery store transactions do not need weapons drawn and handcuffed individuals before looking at optimal and more peaceful resolutions council member Fletcher wrote.



Protests by millions of young people are shaping our country and the voices of the future need not only to be heard but put into action immediately was the sentiment of many city and state officials sunday.

