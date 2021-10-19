Bret Bielema thoughts

blueline

blueline

EOG Master
www.stltoday.com

Watch now: Illinois' Bret Bielema says 'as a head coach you're only as good as your roster"

"I kind of learned that the first time I went to the Kentucky Derby, right? Nobody was betting on the jockeys. Everybody was betting on the horses."
www.stltoday.com www.stltoday.com

"In particular the offensive line, I don't believe we have a player in the two deep (second stringers) that (previous coaching staffs) have recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, and that's a major concern," Bielema said. "That's something that we have to do."
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Need to downgrade Bielema after those comments.

At least, lower Bielema's power rating from a class perspective.

I assume something's wrong in Bielema's life.

The weight gain is troublesome.

1634679813075.png
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
I don't bet games because motivation is the key factor .....made an exception with the raiders last week.........could be tempted here
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
all I heard was how much of a mess the Raiders were.....the yappers on the espn betting show " total disarray".....only one person in media land said gruden was a dick to his players and this was likely a good thing
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
You could have cashed a two-teamer.

Fade the Raiders in Week 5 (Gruden's last game) and bet the Raiders in Week 6.

I have all the answers after the games are played.

Haha.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top