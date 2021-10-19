Bret Bielema thoughts

Watch now: Illinois' Bret Bielema says 'as a head coach you're only as good as your roster" "I kind of learned that the first time I went to the Kentucky Derby, right? Nobody was betting on the jockeys. Everybody was betting on the horses."

"In particular the offensive line, I don't believe we have a player in the two deep (second stringers) that (previous coaching staffs) have recruited here over the last three years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, and that's a major concern," Bielema said. "That's something that we have to do."