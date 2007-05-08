Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

Just got this info from a former partner of that dirtbag B-Mac. Read below.


Just a heads up to everyone? I started SP with idea of bringing winning information to help gamblers everywhere. I assembled the best team of cappers anywhere. However, my ex-partner has swindled myself, and my cappers have been robbed Brian Mac, AKA Tony Bonnetti, he has swindled $ from all of us?lied about call counts,900#,in office sales, you name it. I carried the site alone while he was dying like a dog in the hospital, to bad he didn't die it would of saved us some$. Oh well, you live and learn about somebody. Ive assembled kick ass team and im building a brand new site, which will be ready for August. In the meantime, I will be exposing every single detail on how Mac, and anybody associated with him runs there business. So, anybody still affiliated with him stay clear, if you know whats good for you. I will shed light for the whole world publicly like nobody can. We will finally destroy the scammimg, swindling, lowlife rat they call Mac?

Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

Chuck seems like a ok guy? Does he sell picks too?

Anyone who buys plays are nuts. U got alot of good info and cappers here for free..
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

There are plenty of people with stories about Brian Mac. He has swindled many of us on here. Please let us know what you know. Every time someone new comes into one of these threads we all learn something new.

Chuck Luck used to give plays to Brian Mac but they had a falling out last year. Cannon doesnt like Chuck so he will lump him in with Mac. When Brian Mac's name comes up there are plenty of other names that can be associated with him such as The Manager, Chuck Luck, Rob Crowne, Auggie J, and the list goes on and on.


Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

All I know is he screwed my boys at his site (don't know if I am allowed to mention the site's name?) out of there $$ for services and plays. The crew left and are working on a new site. Mac is such a scumbag. The manager and rob crowne are real guys they are honest and work hard I dealt with them both personally. I'll keep you posted. Ask Double Jay and jimmy mac they have been trying for years to put this jerk*ff out of Bussiness for years. The day has finally come! :houra

Rat Mac did steal my money once but only $495 1 month service and his sh*t picks risking over 80-100 units per week cost me a ton that month. Live and learn.
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

The link I posted above to the thread regarding the scam that is Brian Mac is above. Take a look and keep spreading the word.
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

everyone knows mac is a scammer. when you go into business with a scammer, what do you expect? did you think he was just going to scam your customers? i don't feel sorry for someone that gets into bed with a scammer to try and make money, then gets scammed themselves. i think it's funny. all these scamming services will always find some new gamblers to scam, everyone doesn't follow them on the net. there are 100's of them. why do you think there are so many? they aren't just doing it to wast their time.
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

Cannon....quite obvious, you got a beef with Chuck Luck. That's your issue, which I respect. Chuck hasn't been with Brian Mac for about 18 months, and this thread has nothing to do with Chuck. Strictly Brian, please keep it that way. Thank you.
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

I just dont get it?

You pay a capper for his picks and he loses, or even gets completely buried, How were you scammed?? He Lost, ok, it sucks, agreed, but who got scammed??? Scammed and robbed are strong words and they are not the same as Losing. If u sent him money and got no picks and he disappeared, u got scammed, if he gives team A to players A and then team B to player 2, then that is also a scam, losing is no scam and those that lost and got buried I feel bad but dont spin this the wrong way please.
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

I just dont get it?

You pay a capper for his picks and he loses, or even gets completely buried, How were you scammed?? He Lost, ok, it sucks, agreed, but who got scammed??? Scammed and robbed are strong words and they are not the same as Losing. If u sent him money and got no picks and he disappeared, u got scammed, if he gives team A to players A and then team B to player 2, then that is also a scam, losing is no scam and those that lost and got buried I feel bad but dont spin this the wrong way please.
Couldn't agree with you more....but you obvioulsy don't know what you're talking about in this case. Don't try and spin this how YOU want to please, when you have no idea who or what Brian Mac is all about. Maybe this 158 page thread will put you in the right direction, so you won't have to speak up anymore without knowing what the hell your talking about.

http://www.therxforum.com/showthread.php?t=260762
 
Re: Brian Mac a Scam Artist Beware!

RIP To one of the greatest marketers of our time. Enjoyed his free consensus reports pre internet, and funny overnight reports
 
RIP Anthony Bonetti

RIP Anthony Bonetti

RIP Anthony Bonetti, aka Brian Mac, dead at age 59. He died in his sleep on August 8, 2015 at his home in New Jersey.

Obituary:
Anthony Bonetti, of Washington Twp., New Jersey, on August 8th, 2015. Arrangements private and by the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.



 
