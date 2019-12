Bridge jumper alerts

Re: Probably going to be a jumper in PRM 8th



In the UK we can bet at some US tracks(not all) and we do not bet into the pool(altho you can if you wish)

We bet on the exchange,I have often noticed some numbers that dont add up on a quiet Monday night at Mountaineer (I only tune in to see Nancy 12io4j2w90 )



Some races theyll be 5-6 times more bet on a race than there is in the win pool at the track & the pool V exchange prices are way off.Is there anything hooky going on ? I dont know but it is open to manipulation.