Brilliant "take" by Jacques Plante on the job of goaltender followed by a cerebral one from Ken Dryden . . .

"Take it from the immortal goalie Jacques Plante: 'Goaltender is a normal job. Sure! How would you like it if at your job, every time you made the slightest mistake a little red light went on over your head and 18,000 people stood up and screamed at you?'" (bolding by me)



And a more cerebral take on goaltending by Ken Dryden from Bernie:



“Because the demands on the goalie are mostly mental, it means that for a goalie the biggest enemy is himself,” Dryden said. “Not a puck, not a opponent, not a quirk of size or style.



“The stress and anxiety he feels when he plays, the fear of failing, the fear of being embarrassed, the fear of being physically hurt, all symptoms of his position, in constant ebb and flow, but never disappearing.



“The successful goalie understands these neuroses, accepts them, and put them under control. The unsuccessful goalie is distracted by them, his mind in knots. His body quickly follows.”