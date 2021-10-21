Browns tonight

Three dogs and one dawg. One bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook will become a loud and proud member of the Dawg Pound tonight because the Cleveland Browns are the last remaining leg of a four-team parlay that is worth over $1.3 million. The Browns moneyline at -130 is the swing game to see if this parlay that cost $30,000 will be worth seven figures or will be quite a story to tell.



Two NBA underdogs and a live moneyline bet Appalachian State came together to create this huge opportunity on Thursday Night Football. The Nuggets knocked off the Suns by 12, the Kings bested the Trail Blazers by three and App State did the same against Coastal Carolina, so this parlay is alive and well going into tonight’s NFL game.



The bet was placed on Wednesday night at 8:38 p.m. ET, so the bettor in question was already well aware that Case Keenum was getting the start for the Browns and the line had already dropped enough for Cleveland to be -130 to win the game outright.



Unlike most of the parlays that grab headlines, we’re not talking about a $10 parlay with 10 or more legs to cash a big ticket. This was a $30,000 wager, so we’re talking about a bettor that likely has the money to make a significant hedge in some capacity. The cash-out option from DraftKings was just over $650,000, so that would be one way to hedge. Another would be the Broncos at plus money on the moneyline.