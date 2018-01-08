BTW Who is Steve Stevens and Fatso Fooling?

Johnny Knuckles
EOG Veteran
For pure entertainment sometimes, I'll listen to Steve Stevens podcast with him and Fatso, good ol' skip.
I just have one question, who on god's green earth would anyone on this planet be stupid, silly and naive to buy the BS that these two bozos are feeding the public with their podcasts? Love hearing Steve Stevens with his "inside information" that he routinely gets and pays for.
