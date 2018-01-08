BTW Who is Steve Stevens and Fatso Fooling?

For pure entertainment sometimes, I'll listen to Steve Stevens podcast with him and Fatso, good ol' skip.

I just have one question, who on god's green earth would anyone on this planet be stupid, silly and naive to buy the BS that these two bozos are feeding the public with their podcasts? Love hearing Steve Stevens with his "inside information" that he routinely gets and pays for.
 
Stevens real name is Darin Notaro, he's a convicted felonhttps://lasvegassun.com/news/1999/aug/25/man-25-sentenced-in-scam-of-elderly/
 
lol.

Knuckles has no idea Steve Stevens and Rob Pizzalo are one and the same.

Props one up and tears the other down.

What a crazy place this can be.
 
Bushay said:
lol.

Knuckles has no idea Steve Stevens and Rob Pizzalo are one and the same.

Props one up and tears the other down.

What a crazy place this can be.
proven winner steve stevens... he has a website.
 
Here is VIP podcast 2 days ago; he is controversial with his share of detractors but has a few good points about paying attention to stats covering spread:
 
