Buck Gianni Exposed Again

Geez the Euro step from the free throw line to the hoop pretty effective for 3.5 quarters but in crunch

time this guy is just not ready. Key turnovers, missing open men, forcing shots (for Christ sakes it was the Rockets on defense).



He's body beautiful now, but still a good 2 years away from developing anything awe inspiring on offense. Good luck

to the Warriors or Knicks that are going to empty the bank on this guy. Top ten player for sure, stats marvelous, ring guy.....

no way not yet.