Bucks 144 Heat 97

All but one member of the Milwaukee team hit a 3-ball during the 47-point blowout win.

Hard to believe, the Bucks hit a higher percentage from 3-point land (56.9%) than from inside the arc (53.6%).

And, oh yes, the one Milwaukee player who did not connect on a three-point shot?

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even Giannis's little brother (Thanasis) hit a three-ball.

Milwaukee opened -4, closed -6 at Circa.

Total moved five points from 222.5 to 227.5.

Hope you did NOT play the dog or the under.

#DeadLosers



1609311497908.png
 
Milwaukee hit an NBA record 29 three-point shots Tuesday night, breaking the mark of 27 set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

The Bucks were 7-for-38 (18.4%) from beyond the arc in Sunday's 130-110 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

That's the NBA in a nutshell.
 
Here's a tricky handicap: The Bucks and Heat run it back at the same site in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Butler was not in the lineup for Miami.

He's day-to-day with a tender ankle.

Andre Igoudala will play Wednesday after resting last night.
 
Milwaukee closed a 13-point favorite (Westgate) over New York last Sunday.

Final score: Knicks 130 Bucks 110.

Westgate was offering the Knicks on the money line at +750.
 
