Bucks 144 Heat 97

All but one member of the Milwaukee team hit a 3-ball during the 47-point blowout win.Hard to believe, the Bucks hit a higher percentage from 3-point land (56.9%) than from inside the arc (53.6%).And, oh yes, the one Milwaukee player who did not connect on a three-point shot?Giannis Antetokounmpo.Even Giannis's little brother (Thanasis) hit a three-ball.Milwaukee opened -4, closed -6 at Circa.Total moved five points from 222.5 to 227.5.Hope you did NOT play the dog or the under.#DeadLosers