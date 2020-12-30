Bucks 144 Heat 97

John Kelly
All but one member of the Milwaukee team hit a 3-ball during the 47-point blowout win.
Hard to believe, the Bucks hit a higher percentage from 3-point land (56.9%) than from inside the arc (53.6%).
And, oh yes, the one Milwaukee player who did not connect on a three-point shot?
Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Even Giannis's little brother (Thanasis) hit a three-ball.
Milwaukee opened -4, closed -6 at Circa.
Total moved five points from 222.5 to 227.5.
Hope you did NOT play the dog or the under.
#DeadLosers
