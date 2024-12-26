Buffalo may rest players.





Starting safeties Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder) and Damar Hamlin (ribs) and starting cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) have missed two games in a row. Buffalo played minus starting linebacker Matt Milano (groin) in Week 16. All four players entered the



"A lot of these guys are getting better that were out yesterday," McDermott said Monday. "We'll see how they do throughout the week."



"We're in the mode of taking it one day at a time," McDermott said Monday when asked if he plans to sit starters down the stretch. McDermott said he's know more later in the week. Three other Buffalo defensive players left against New England - linebackers Baylon Spector and Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson - but Spector was the only one who didn't return. The Bills re-signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to their active roster on Monday.

Bills vs. Jets injury update: Will Buffalo rest wounded defense for playoffs? Here's who might be out when the Bills and Jets play in Week 17.

Allen has a broken left hand, hurt the right hand last week and has an injured elbow.MVP could get handed to Lamar or Saquon.