Butler @ Xavier

Anybody else see the very interesting movements of this affair. Line was painted -310/5.5 or there abouts all day, most from the 24 shops. With about an hr to go it gets scorched to 560/11. About 8 minutes in Xavier is -1550 or so only to see that evaporate with a few left til half. Butler became available in the 200's middle, late 1st. Game forms 2nd half and low and behold Xavier comes away by 12. Also, odd, the total never drifted to the extent the line did. Just a weird set of numbers or circumstances.....I Guess.