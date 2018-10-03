Bye Bye Buck

The Orioles today fired Buck Showalter after nine seasons as manager in Baltimore.



He will not stay with the team in any capacity.



The 2018 Orioles finished with 115 losses, third-worst since 1961 when MLB introduced a 162-game schedule.



Only the 1962 Mets (40-120) and 2003 Tigers (43-119) posted worse records than the O's (47-115).