Bye Bye Buck

John Kelly

John Kelly

The Orioles today fired Buck Showalter after nine seasons as manager in Baltimore.

He will not stay with the team in any capacity.

The 2018 Orioles finished with 115 losses, third-worst since 1961 when MLB introduced a 162-game schedule.

Only the 1962 Mets (40-120) and 2003 Tigers (43-119) posted worse records than the O's (47-115).
 
MrTop

this is where the orioles go to the world series and win it in 2019


trends are soon as showalter leaves his team won it, yanks won it and AZ won it
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

MrTop said:
this is where the orioles go to the world series and win it in 2019


trends are soon as showalter leaves his team won it, yanks won it and AZ won it
They should be a massive price to win it all.

Of course, Nevada sports books refuse to deal fair future-book prices.

Tsk tsk.
 
Jammer

Chris Davis' strikeouts were higher than his batting average. Only 4 more years and 85 million left on the contract.
 
