California sports wagering

I'l just never understand why every state doesn't just copy NJ's model. Brick and mortar, MANY online choices, lots of competition for the consumers $$$.
Well, actually I do understand it. Everyone wants their piece, and the consumer gets screwed.
all the books in NJ did not open on day one.. it took about 1 year to get what they got.. longer with software upgrades. and still they have some things that need to be done. Cali will have it fixed in about 2 years after it opens. NJ did not have the indians like cali has.
