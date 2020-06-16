California sports wagering

I'l just never understand why every state doesn't just copy NJ's model. Brick and mortar, MANY online choices, lots of competition for the consumers $$$.
Well, actually I do understand it. Everyone wants their piece, and the consumer gets screwed.
 
TheGuesser said:
I'l just never understand why every state doesn't just copy NJ's model. Brick and mortar, MANY online choices, lots of competition for the consumers $$$.
Well, actually I do understand it. Everyone wants their piece, and the consumer gets screwed.
it seems like they are nervous with all the people they have in cali .. they want control till it kicks in full blast
 
all the books in NJ did not open on day one.. it took about 1 year to get what they got.. longer with software upgrades. and still they have some things that need to be done. Cali will have it fixed in about 2 years after it opens. NJ did not have the indians like cali has.
 
MrTop said:
all the books in NJ did not open on day one.. it took about 1 year to get what they got.. longer with software upgrades. and still they have some things that need to be done. Cali will have it fixed in about 2 years after it opens. NJ did not have the indians like cali has.
It's Calif not Cali.

Only toursists call it Cali.
 
