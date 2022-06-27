The is a proposition in California to legalize sports betting. Voting will be in November of 2022.

I have not seen, read, or heard any commercials that are in favor if sports betting in California. I've seen an ample amount of TV commercials strongly against sports betting. Advocacy and Native American groups have been hammering the online sports betting companies. Claiming this would hurt California casinos and put more homeless people on the street.

Where is the outrage regarding DFS from these advocacy groups? I have dabbled a little with Yahoo DFS. There are some small dollar games and there are some big amount of high stakes games. Draft Kings and Fan Duel are like the Coke and Pepsi of DFS. I wonder on average how much money these companies make per year from California players. Again, where is the outrage from the advocacy and tribal groups regarding DFS? If the advocacy groups are against online sports betting, why don't they go after all of it.

Thankfully, I never been to a Gambler's Anonymous meeting. I would be willing to bet (no pun intended) that some of the participants have a huge gambling problem resulting with betting money on the DFS sites. I would like to see sports betting in CA, but I'm not convinced it will happen.