Cam, Jameis, and Chargers QB

[TABLE]
NFL Free Agency
Cam Newton team in Week 1 of 2020 Reg.Season
11:59 PM16118Los Angeles Chargers+20016310Washington Redskins+30016315Denver Broncos+40016311New England Patriots+45016313Jacksonville Jaguars+70016312Miami Dolphins+70016314Las Vegas Raiders+160016316Pittsburgh Steelers+280016317Cincinnati Bengals+4000
[TABLE]
NFL Free Agency
Chargers Starting QB Week 1 2020 Reg. Season
11:59 PM14123Tyrod Taylor-19014137Cam Newton+27514134Jameis Winston+60014124Justin Herbert+100014127Andy Dalton+140014125Tua Tagovaiola+200014136Jordan Love+250014131Jake Fromm+500014132Colin Kaepernick+10000
[TABLE]
NFL Free Agency
Jameis Winston team in Week 1 of 2020 Reg.Season
11:59 PM16212Miami Dolphins+15016213Washington Redskins+22516216Jacksonville Jaguars+40016214New England Patriots+50016210Los Angeles Chargers+60016218New Orleans Saints+160016219Dallas Cowboys+3300