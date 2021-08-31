Cam Newton Released…

Viejo Dinosaur
Wonder why
Have a huge play on their wins under, hated to see him waived.
He missed three days of practice after a "COVID-19 testing mishap/misunderstanding".
He missed three days of practice after a "COVID-19 testing mishap/misunderstanding".
So who picks him up now as other teams in the league must be as disinterested as ever?
AM1000 host said an NFL scout that he knows says just about the first question teams ask about his guys are " is he vaccinated"
Why? I just bought some NE under 9.5 RSW after seeing this news. Also like my Buffalo to make playoffs & win division futures even more now.
Red Sox pitcher had some big issues but that was well before vaccines. Otherwise there have been some stuff for soccer players overseas, but nothing in North America.Has there been a single hospitalization from Rona in any major sport? I don't know of any.
No way his career is over. He's going to get a QB2 role somewhere, but as I said he should just wait to see who has injuries. Seems like every year some QB1 has a season ending injury in the first week, no need to rush into a deal now. He's not a guy who is going to get you to the top, but he'll win a lot more games than most QB2s out there.Career over. In addition to the drama he brings, he just flat out sucks.
Why? Newton sucked last year. It would be difficult for Jones to be as bad this year as Newton was last year.
I agree with that - to a point. Teams know that Cam couldn't make the plays anymore to keep a defense honest, and he was run-first too often. Their offense leaves a lot to be desired, but Cam wasn't making them better, doubtful they can raise Mac Jones level of play either. They could be a 6-11 last place team this year.Time will tell if a rookie can be as good as a veteran in his second year of familiarity with the team. I don't think it's probable that he will be.
Until a few days ago Newton appeared to be the chosen (by FatBellyChick)? as the superior man for the job. What suddenly changed.
Football is a team game. How good a QB appears to be largely depends on his supporting cast. The QB can't run routes & get open or catch passes for receivers, etc. The NE roster last year was significantly worse than it will be this year. QB excepted.
Seems like Jones is the right guy for the offense they run so might as well build for the future. The lack of talent and then the injuries and opt outs last year made them a bad team that no QB could help. This year they have at least some more upside elsewhere. I do agree with the others that the lack of receiving playmakers outside of TE will make it hard for Jones to really show out. His situation with Bama was ridiculous, guys were 2-3 yards open everywhere he looked.I agree with that - to a point. Teams know that Cam couldn't make the plays anymore to keep a defense honest, and he was run-first too often. Their offense leaves a lot to be desired, but Cam wasn't making them better, doubtful they can raise Mac Jones level of play either. They could be a 6-11 last place team this year.
Worthy choices.Vikings or Raiders
Only place the fans will be happy to get him. So many jerseys collecting dust that could be used again.meeting and workout with Panthers