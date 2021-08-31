Cam Newton Released…

WildBill

WildBill

2
Can't really keep him as a backup to Jones so makes total sense. His game is just so different, no one can really implement him at this point in the calendar, about the only place he would have made sense as an alternative to Taysom if NO had gone that way. He's best now just waiting it out for a team to have a run of QB injuries, he can get some wins as a QB off the street just by using his pass/run option.
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
AM1000 host said an NFL scout that he knows says just about the first question teams ask about his guys are " is he vaccinated"
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Being Vaccinated is Taking a Preference Over Talent.

Penalties are Severe if Unvaccinated Player Spreads Virus To Teammates and Games Have To Be Canceled.

Game Forfeiture and Pay Forfeiture on Both Sides.

Even if Only One Team is infected.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Cam Newton was a team captain.

Belichick recently said Newton was "heading in the right direction" in regards to preseason prep.

Surprise move.

Checking on Newton's contract status now.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
The Patriots had re-signed Newton to a modest one-year deal in March that included $3.5 million in guaranteed money. Newton would have earned $5.1 million if he was healthy and on the roster as a backup, with incentives that upped the potential package to as much as $13.6 million if he was the starter and the team advanced into the playoffs.


Source: ESPN.com
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
As well as jones was playing the deal- breaker was likely the vaccination status.
Made it much easier to say adios newton
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
X-Files said:
Why? I just bought some NE under 9.5 RSW after seeing this news. Also like my Buffalo to make playoffs & win division futures even more now.
Click to expand...

Why? Newton sucked last year. It would be difficult for Jones to be as bad this year as Newton was last year.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Valuist said:
Has there been a single hospitalization from Rona in any major sport? I don't know of any.
Click to expand...
Red Sox pitcher had some big issues but that was well before vaccines. Otherwise there have been some stuff for soccer players overseas, but nothing in North America.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
I wonder if they told him he was going to be the backup and he didn't like the sound of that.

The hoodie doesn't do drama.

Bye bye
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
choslamshe said:
Career over. In addition to the drama he brings, he just flat out sucks.
Click to expand...
No way his career is over. He's going to get a QB2 role somewhere, but as I said he should just wait to see who has injuries. Seems like every year some QB1 has a season ending injury in the first week, no need to rush into a deal now. He's not a guy who is going to get you to the top, but he'll win a lot more games than most QB2s out there.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
Valuist said:
Why? Newton sucked last year. It would be difficult for Jones to be as bad this year as Newton was last year.
Click to expand...

Time will tell if a rookie can be as good as a veteran in his second year of familiarity with the team. I don't think it's probable that he will be.

Until a few days ago Newton appeared to be the chosen (by FatBellyChick)? as the superior man for the job. What suddenly changed.

Football is a team game. How good a QB appears to be largely depends on his supporting cast. The QB can't run routes & get open or catch passes for receivers, etc. The NE roster last year was significantly worse than it will be this year. QB excepted.

www.nbcsports.com

NFL opt-outs: Complete list of players who won't play in 2020 season

NFL training camps are already in full swing, but there are some notable absences. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season last Friday, citing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
 
Last edited:
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
X-Files said:
Time will tell if a rookie can be as good as a veteran in his second year of familiarity with the team. I don't think it's probable that he will be.

Until a few days ago Newton appeared to be the chosen (by FatBellyChick)? as the superior man for the job. What suddenly changed.

Football is a team game. How good a QB appears to be largely depends on his supporting cast. The QB can't run routes & get open or catch passes for receivers, etc. The NE roster last year was significantly worse than it will be this year. QB excepted.

www.nbcsports.com

NFL opt-outs: Complete list of players who won't play in 2020 season

NFL training camps are already in full swing, but there are some notable absences. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season last Friday, citing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
Click to expand...
I agree with that - to a point. Teams know that Cam couldn't make the plays anymore to keep a defense honest, and he was run-first too often. Their offense leaves a lot to be desired, but Cam wasn't making them better, doubtful they can raise Mac Jones level of play either. They could be a 6-11 last place team this year.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
FairWarning said:
I agree with that - to a point. Teams know that Cam couldn't make the plays anymore to keep a defense honest, and he was run-first too often. Their offense leaves a lot to be desired, but Cam wasn't making them better, doubtful they can raise Mac Jones level of play either. They could be a 6-11 last place team this year.
Click to expand...
Seems like Jones is the right guy for the offense they run so might as well build for the future. The lack of talent and then the injuries and opt outs last year made them a bad team that no QB could help. This year they have at least some more upside elsewhere. I do agree with the others that the lack of receiving playmakers outside of TE will make it hard for Jones to really show out. His situation with Bama was ridiculous, guys were 2-3 yards open everywhere he looked.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
I thought the run on OROY was a little much, some places got down to +280. I think a fair price is +700. Don't really see a path unless it's similar to big Bens however many years ago. He's not a splash guy and the Pats are probably to good defensively for him to put up any crazy numbers. Nadji at +850 is a much better bet.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
If Cam admits to be the backup and a short yardage, inside the five yard line QB then I'm sure teams will take a shot.

If he believes he the QB1....pass.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
The games I saw in preseason ole smiley was only throwing up the middle. Old ball coach is smart enough to know 20 yard outs with that arm are not in the playbook.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top