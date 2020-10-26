Cam or Tannehill or Bridgewater

My FF team has Kyler Murray as our QB. He has a BYE this week

Our backup is Cam

There is NO WAY we are going to play him. We can pick up either: Tannehill (@ Cincy) or Bridgewater (Host Atlanta - on Thursday)

I have a lean one way but want to hear what others have to say. We are 5-2 and in 1st place by 1 game and get lucky because our opponent has Watson and he also has a BYE
 
