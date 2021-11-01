Can I Watch A Game Without All The Gaming Comments!?

It was endearing if you bet before the book avalanche hit. Wow, someone besides me knows the number.Now with all these networks partnering with books it has really taken the fun, purity out of the game.Not being hypocritical. I don't want to hear that the Braves catcher was +330 to hit the first homerun.or Al Michaels telling me about the line movement during the week in Dallas/Minny game..It's taken away the viewing pleasure, especially if you have the wrong side.