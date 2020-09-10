Can temperature affect the adsorption capacity of coconut shell?

The adsorption capacity of coconut shell activated carbon products on organic matter did not increase with the increase of temperature. On the contrary, the higher the temperature, the higher the energy of the adsorbed molecule and the higher the desorption performance of the adsorbed molecule. It is not conducive to the adsorption of activated carbon products, so that the adsorption capacity of coconut shell activated carbon products is reduced. The main reason is that coconut shell activated carbon adsorbs organic matter mainly by physical adsorption of highly developed pore surface area, and the adsorption force is intermolecular. When the adsorbed molecule needs to reach a certain activation like chemical adsorption, it does not need to be adsorbed. granular activated carbon price

Chemical activation of activated carbon: first impregnated with phosphoric acid or potassium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide or zinc chloride salts, and then carbonized at 450-900 C. It is considered that the carbonization/activation process proceeds simultaneously with chemical activation. In some cases, this technology may be problematic because, for example, trace zinc residues may remain in the final product. However, the chemical activation of activated carbon is better than physical activation, because the activation material needs lower temperature and shorter time.​

