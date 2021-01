Thing is Wolford wasn't even that good in NCAA until his fourth year as the starter. You think about how rare a four year starter in the NCAA is these days, that's a system QB with real limitations that hurt his pro stock. And now you have him starting a game. Normally I'd say a guy like Goff isn't worth nearly as many points as a top notch QB, but this is a situation where he's worth 4 points and then you have to dock the Rams a couple more points for not having a more ready backup available.