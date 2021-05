"Canada is winning the vaccine lottery. Other countries aren't so lucky."?

But the experience of these last six months showed Canadians how fickle global vaccination can be. Some countries — like the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel — enjoyed advantages that were not easily replicated. Canada's supply was briefly impaired because a factory in Belgium was shut down for retooling.Underneath the panic was an unacknowledged question: Why should the average Canadian be more entitled to a vaccine than the average citizen of any other country on Earth?"I think it's a time for Canadians to be feeling grateful and understanding the privilege that we hold as one of the wealthier nations," said Ananya Tina Banerjee, a professor in the department of epidemiology, biostatistics and occupational health at McGill University.Banerjee — who has family in India, the current global epicentre of the pandemic — tweeted this week that immunization should not be framed as a " vaccine Olympics " between Canada and the United States.When vaccine distribution is measured on a continental basis , the disparities become glaring. In North America, 56.4 doses have been administered per 100 people, according to tracking by Our World In Data . Europe is second with 41.4 doses.A Kashmiri doctor in a protective suit takes a nasal swab sample of a nomad to test for COVID-19 in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Dar Yasin/AP)For South America, the rate falls to 23.3 doses. In Asia, it's 17.6 doses. In Africa, just 1.97 doses have been administered per 100 people. Measured by wealth , high-income countries have administered 52.3 doses per 100 people, while low-income countries have administered 0.64.Robyn Christine Waite, director of policy and advocacy for Results Canada, said this sort of inequity is not unique to COVID-19."There have long been deadly divides [between higher and lower income countries] in health outcomes and access to services such as the tools needed to control and treat disease," Waite said. "The one thing I will say is that the pandemic has definitely shone a massive light on the inequities."In the case of HIV and AIDS , for instance, antiretroviral drugs came to Africa long after such treatments had been available in North America and Europe.Waite suggested that COVID-19 could be "pushed to the corners of the world" eventually and forgotten about in wealthy countries, becoming a "neglected disease of poverty" like AIDS, malaria or tuberculosis. Mitchell Hammond , a history professor at the University of Victoria, said earlier outbreaks of diseases like smallpox and polio provide examples of what we would now call " vaccine diplomacy " by the United States and former Soviet Union. At the moment, the immediate and ongoing crises within their own borders has made it harder for some countries to assist others, though China has emerged a significant exporter of vaccines.But Hammond identified two distinctions that might motivate wealthy nations to do even more now: the interconnectedness of the modern world and the fact that COVID-19 has shown an ability to produce new and more dangerous variants.Beyond the obvious moral argument, this is an argument for self-interest. Until COVID-19 is eliminated everywhere, it threatens everyone A doctor tends to a patient on oxygen suffering from COVID-19 in a ward for coronavirus patients at the Martini hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)Canada contributed $440 million to COVAX (a program that allows high-income countries to purchase vaccines for themselves and lower-income countries) and $1.3 billion to the G20's Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which distributes vaccines as well as other supplies.Wealthy countries, including Canada, are also under pressure to waive intellectual property rights to vaccines and assist in the transfer of technology.Canadians themselves already have benefited from vaccine-sharing. In March, the United States agreed to lend Canada 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine . Before that, Canada accepted some of its allotted doses from COVAX In an ideal world, the global vaccination effort might have been coordinated through a program like COVAX. Countries like Canada that pursued their own deals with pharmaceutical companies have been accused of undermining COVAX The Trudeau government has promised to share Canada's excess doses and Gould told Rosemary Barton Live that there might be more to say about that "fairly soon."As Waite suggests, Canada could now defer or forgo the rest of its COVAX allotment. To date, Canada has received approximately 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX. That would leave another million doses due to arrive in the weeks ahead."[Procurement Minister] Anita Anand should make that happen ASAP," Waite said.With the country now enjoying the good fortune of a solid supply of vaccines, Canadians should be prepared to help the rest of the world catch up."[URL unfurl="true"] https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/covid-pandemic-vaccine-canada-covax-1.6036876 [/URL]