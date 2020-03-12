Cancellations, returns, credit, etc.

cable - very easy - I finally got them where i want them
MLB.com - they will credit for sure
don best - busy signal
utube tv - just cancel
Post up legal books. - i think they will send money after a while without me telling them ???
down the road - cancel electric, sell everything, buy camping gear
MLB.com - they will credit for sure
don best - busy signal
utube tv - just cancel
Post up legal books. - i think they will send money after a while without me telling them ???
down the road - cancel electric, sell everything, buy camping gear
Last edited by a moderator: