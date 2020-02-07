Can't blame the victim here

Would you be saying the same thing if she was ugly?Better yet - would you be saying the same thing if it was a 34 y/o MALE and 15 y/o GIRL!?Nope - and you know it.Why is this OK but the other way around is not? Save me the pat about it being part of a boy growing up.Bomzee - and others - I ask you this: You have 15 y/o Twins. A boy and a girl. Each gets caught having sex with a 34 y/o teacher of the opposite sex. Are you going to tell the boy "Way to go Son - I'm proud of you" and then tell the girl how upset you are at her - punish her and demand the male teacher be prosecuted.............but not the female one with your son?Your reply seems to indicate that is what you would do and if so - how do you think that will be received by both? Better yet, how do you think your wife (For argument's sake - we'll say you have one) will react to this? Thunk she will be OK with it?Me, neither. Bomzee's post - and the equally repugnant replies I know are coming is what is 100% wrong with the World today. We cannot have similar instances but react differently when both are the same thing. I hope this teacher goes away for as long a male teacher would. She won;t - she will get probation and bullshit like that but if a guy did that he is looking at 5-10 years MINIMUM and having to register as a Sex Offender the rest of his life