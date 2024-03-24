Can't get into EOG?

mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Last few days it just wont load, times out, no matter what normal browser i use. Anyone else have the problem and how did you fix it?

I have to use TOR to do this.
 
howid

howid

EOG Dedicated
kane said:
Hey John im having a problem accessing the forum on my computer I can’t get in so I’m posting this from my phone I’ll have to bring my computer to someone to try and fix the problem
----‐-----------------------

howid said:
having same problem, can't post from phone unless I access outside wifi which I am doing now.

able to read site via google translate but can't log in through there...
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
I tried chrome, firefox and opera browsers, it just wont load, even going through google search it just says cannot access site, time out. I tried eliminating the cookie too. every other site seems just fine.
howid said:
kane said:
Hey John im having a problem accessing the forum on my computer I can’t get in so I’m posting this from my phone I’ll have to bring my computer to someone to try and fix the problem
----‐-----------------------

howid said:
having same problem, can't post from phone unless I access outside wifi which I am doing now.

able to read site via google translate but can't log in through there...
Click to expand...
d
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
I've had trouble accessing the site over the past 24 hours.

Tech crew says "all is fine on its end."

Hmmm...
 
Last edited:
kane

kane

EOG master
Obviously there’s an issue somewhere, I haven’t been able to access the forum starting Friday night, I can get in on my phone but it takes a long time for anything to load once I try to, every other forum or site I’m able to get in as normal, this is the only place that I can’t access. I thought it was just me, but I see others are having the same problem
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Well doesn't work for me, it's not the site it's getting the server to connect I think. Like I said, I have to use a TOR browser - I dont know exactly what that is but I think you use some other computer in another state or country to connect.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
I just tried on a tablet which has nothing to do with the regular desktop I use - nothing - cannot connect.

i wonder if it's regional and depending on where you are you get a different server?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
I have two browsers and neither one works, I don’t know shit about computers but I have a brother who does, he spent an hour and a half yesterday trying everything he could think of and nothing worked, until the issue gets resolved I won’t be able to do much posting here it’s way too frustrating trying to post or open a thread
 
S

Stevo

EOG Senior Member
mr merlin said:
I just tried on a tablet which has nothing to do with the regular desktop I use - nothing - cannot connect.

i wonder if it's regional and depending on where you are you get a different server?
Click to expand...

Tor is the browser used to access the dark web.

If Kane’s brother knows about computers then I’m sure he cleared the cache on the router/modem. Sometimes the sites cookies will cause problems there also.

I’m not having any issues ……….weird
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Stevo said:
Tor is the browser used to access the dark web.

If Kane’s brother knows about computers then I’m sure he cleared the cache on the router/modem. Sometimes the sites cookies will cause problems there also.

I’m not having any issues ……….weird
Click to expand...
Yeah he had me reset the router but it didn’t work
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Stevo said:
Tor is the browser used to access the dark web.

If Kane’s brother knows about computers then I’m sure he cleared the cache on the router/modem. Sometimes the sites cookies will cause problems there also.

I’m not having any issues ……….weird
Click to expand...
I dont really want to clear my cache because I like my cookies, I already cleared EOG and no difference. My tablet has a totally separate cache( I haven't even turned it on in a few months) and it was the same.
 
S

Stevo

EOG Senior Member
kane said:
Yeah he had me reset the router but it didn’t work
Click to expand...
This means it's the site. I stream and have cable. There have been plenty of times I can't visit a particular site I use frequently. Doing the router reset Kane did works when that is the issue most times. Nothing to do with the cache or yummy cookies on computer:) Sometimes it's the router cache if you visit the site daily.

Doesn't appear that's the case here. Or what Kane did would of worked here.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
I hate to say it, but unless the issue gets resolved I won’t be posting here too much, I’ll try to post on the BB thread when able but that’s about it, of course me not posting will bring a smile to the faces of many here I’m sure. lol
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I don't have any other forums. Just my 2 bs X accounts. Surprised I'm not suspended. I thought the fat and ugly post to Megyn McCan would do it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top