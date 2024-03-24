Can't get into EOG?

What does that mean? I'm just asking a simple question since obviously others dont have this problem.Newspaper!
dkane said:
Hey John im having a problem accessing the forum on my computer I can’t get in so I’m posting this from my phone I’ll have to bring my computer to someone to try and fix the problem
howid said:
having same problem, can't post from phone unless I access outside wifi which I am doing now.
able to read site via google translate but can't log in through there...
Can he access the site with his computer?
I just tried on a tablet which has nothing to do with the regular desktop I use - nothing - cannot connect.
i wonder if it's regional and depending on where you are you get a different server?
Yeah he had me reset the router but it didn't work
If Kane’s brother knows about computers then I’m sure he cleared the cache on the router/modem. Sometimes the sites cookies will cause problems there also.
I’m not having any issues ……….weird
It's not us it's eog's server I think. otherwise it would be only me or you. Something happened, it's the only site that like that.
I dont really want to clear my cache because I like my cookies, I already cleared EOG and no difference. My tablet has a totally separate cache( I haven't even turned it on in a few months) and it was the same.
If Kane’s brother knows about computers then I’m sure he cleared the cache on the router/modem. Sometimes the sites cookies will cause problems there also.
I’m not having any issues ……….weird
This means it's the site. I stream and have cable. There have been plenty of times I can't visit a particular site I use frequently. Doing the router reset Kane did works when that is the issue most times. Nothing to do with the cache or yummy cookies on computer Sometimes it's the router cache if you visit the site daily.
Fix this, JK.
