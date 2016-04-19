Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

pick 4 rake went up
 
All I do is trytrytry
also

10-Second Odds Updates: In conjunction with United Tote, Canterbury Park will offer win odds that update every 10-seconds when there is less than 10 Minutes to Post. This change will provide Canterbury Park and its customers the most real-time win odds in North American horse racing. We believe that this advancement in the tote system will greatly benefit customers as they will constantly have access to the most current win odds
 
blueline said:
pick 4 rake went up
confused why they did that they were the lowest pick 4 in the country already..that makes no sense. but the other stuff is nice.
 
CBY tries and they deserve a lot of credit but when I play there its usually in the pick 4 pool
 
2W2P2S

I'm guessing the Pick 4 will still be the largest betting pool at CBY which will be a shame because it sends the wrong message.
Ellis Park's experiment with a 4% takeout on their Pick 4 didn't work out so well for the track. I hope the decreased takeout in the other exotics pools show significant growth which sends the right message.
 
Price wars are good for the horseplayer.

Now it's time to support Canterbury Downs (or is it Canterbury Park?).
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

when it opened it was Canterbury Downs

then it closed

when it reopened the company/owners renamed it to Canterbury Park
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

The problem with canterbury is that they get 5000 people a day with an average handle of maybe $25, and I'm not kidding.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

mr merlin said:
The problem with canterbury is that they get 5000 people a day with an average handle of maybe $25, and I'm not kidding.
By Blood-Horse Staff September 14, 2015
Canterbury Reports Increases for 2015 Meet
Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park reported increases in pari-mutuel handle, purses, and attendance for its 2015 meet that ended Sept. 12.


The Minnesota racetrack said all-sources wagering for the 70-day meet totaled a record $41.13 million, up 11.3% from the 2014 meet. Average daily attendance was up 5.3% to 6,695, track officials said.


Canterbury paid $12,569,540 in purses this year, up from $11,800,898 over 67 days in 2014, according to The Jockey Club Information Systems. Purses averaged $179,565 per program versus $176,133 last year.


Field size averaged 7.98 horses per race this year, down a bit from 8.20 in 2014, according to TJCIS statistics.


The 2015 meet was the longest at Canterbury since 1992.


Midwest Thoroughbreds captured its second leading owner title at Canterbury with 29 wins. Robertino Diodoro won his second consecutive training title with 48 victories, while Leandro Goncalves topped the jockey standings with 84 wins.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

Santa anita, Belmont, Gulfstream get 10x -20x the handle. I don't know anyone who could name more than one or two jockeys at this toilet. Low budget mickey mouse track in a shit state with terrible weather and slow horses with no name jockeys.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

Baseball Zealot said:
Santa anita, Belmont, Gulfstream get 10x -20x the handle. I don't know anyone who could name more than one or two jockeys at this toilet. Low budget mickey mouse track in a shit state with terrible weather and slow horses with no name jockeys.
moronic post
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

trytrytry said:
By Blood-Horse Staff September 14, 2015 11:00 AM 3 CommentsMidwest Region
Canterbury Reports Increases for 2015 Meet
Photo: Coady Photography
Canterbury Park
Print







Canterbury Park reported increases in pari-mutuel handle, purses, and attendance for its 2015 meet that ended Sept. 12.


The Minnesota racetrack said all-sources wagering for the 70-day meet totaled a record $41.13 million, up 11.3% from the 2014 meet. Average daily attendance was up 5.3% to 6,695, track officials said.


Canterbury paid $12,569,540 in purses this year, up from $11,800,898 over 67 days in 2014, according to The Jockey Club Information Systems. Purses averaged $179,565 per program versus $176,133 last year.


Field size averaged 7.98 horses per race this year, down a bit from 8.20 in 2014, according to TJCIS statistics.


The 2015 meet was the longest at Canterbury since 1992.


Midwest Thoroughbreds captured its second leading owner title at Canterbury with 29 wins. Robertino Diodoro won his second consecutive training title with 48 victories, while Leandro Goncalves topped the jockey standings with 84 wins.
I was talking live handle, simulcast is like 3 times the live handle, keep in mind the purses are inflated by the money the indians give canterbury when they bought them off a few years back.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

Who bets Canterbury park other than degenerates? Nobody cares about that track. If they didn't open the cardroom the place would be dust.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

The sioux saved Canterbury. Handle per on track patron is miniscule.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

gabe when you post a winner you tend to get on the muscle time to step back from the keyboaed
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

That doesn't even make sense. Why would posting a winner change my opinion on this racetrack?

Stepping away from keyboard is probably good advice though blue.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

As close as i can tell the live handle averaged $27 per patron in 2015, which means thousands of attendees dont actually bet. I know people that go there on thursdays "dollar day" promotion and all they do is drink and eat, maybe toss a couple $2 bets out there.

Horse racing is dying without casino or other subsidies.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

Baseball Zealot said:
Santa anita, Belmont, Gulfstream get 10x -20x the handle. I don't know anyone who could name more than one or two jockeys at this toilet. Low budget mickey mouse track in a shit state with terrible weather and slow horses with no name jockeys.
BZ, that's a mouthful.
 
John Kelly said:
Price wars are good for the horseplayer.

Now it's time to support Canterbury Downs (or is it Canterbury Park?).
I believe Matt Cruthers started out playing horses there.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

It's too bad that the average horseplayer who plays at otbs across the country doesn't even consider takeout when betting a track.... Otherwise parx wouldn't get 10% or the volume they get now.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

A wonderful track

Whats the takeout at Praire Meadows?
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

handle was up 34% on day 1

of course that is only one day and after a lot of publicity

see what happens going forward
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America




advertising it on the bottom of the stream


they also said minimum p3 bet has been dropped from 1 dollar to 50 cents so they get more in the pools
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

xpressbet won't allow 50 cent denomination

calling them
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

blueline said:
xpressbet will let me bet .50 pick 3
yes, because of me. I called them when I posted and they said they'd fix it.

I just checked for myself and it's fixed like you said.

Guy thanked me for reporting it and said he'd send it over right away to IT.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

Baseball Zealot said:
Santa anita, Belmont, Gulfstream get 10x -20x the handle. I don't know anyone who could name more than one or two jockeys at this toilet. Low budget mickey mouse track in a shit state with terrible weather and slow horses with no name jockeys.
Guy probably never even been here. Been to all 50 states and this by far is the best of them all even with the cold weather.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

yisman said:
yes, because of me. I called them when I posted and they said they'd fix it.

I just checked for myself and it's fixed like you said.

Guy thanked me for reporting it and said he'd send it over right away to IT.
Excellent work, YISMAN.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

yisman said:
yes, because of me. I called them when I posted and they said they'd fix it.

I just checked for myself and it's fixed like you said.

Guy thanked me for reporting it and said he'd send it over right away to IT.
Bury them, now, Yis.
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

"aubrey and jason's doe and stag celebration" being celebrated at the track tonight
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

lost the p3

singled the chalk in r6 and that's all I got right
 
Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

from AQHA

Canterbury conducted 25 races May 20-22 and handled $2,024,819 on its live product, $478,057 more than opening weekend of its 2015 meet. The track’s per-race average handle was $80,992, or 26 percent more than the same period last year.

“The takeout reduction, and the positive industry reaction it produced, introduced many new horse players to the Canterbury Park product this weekend,” said track president Randy Sampson. “We expect more players nationally will discover the great value and improved quality Canterbury racing has to offer as the meet continues.”

On-track handle was up 25 percent and off-track wagers increased by 34 percent. On April 19, Canterbury officials announced a reduction in takeout to 15 percent on win, place, and show wagers and 18 percent on all multi-horse and multi-race wagers.

“We anticipated our out-of-state handle would increase significantly and the results of opening weekend were right in line with our expectations,” Sampson said. “We are also very encouraged by the significant increases in on-track attendance and handle as perfect weather and the takeout reduction combined to make for a very successful opening weekend for on-track business.
 
