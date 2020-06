Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

Re: Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North Americafrom AQHACanterbury conducted 25 races May 20-22 and handled $2,024,819 on its live product, $478,057 more than opening weekend of its 2015 meet. The track’s per-race average handle was $80,992, or 26 percent more than the same period last year.“The takeout reduction, and the positive industry reaction it produced, introduced many new horse players to the Canterbury Park product this weekend,” said track president Randy Sampson. “We expect more players nationally will discover the great value and improved quality Canterbury racing has to offer as the meet continues.”On-track handle was up 25 percent and off-track wagers increased by 34 percent. On April 19, Canterbury officials announced a reduction in takeout to 15 percent on win, place, and show wagers and 18 percent on all multi-horse and multi-race wagers.“We anticipated our out-of-state handle would increase significantly and the results of opening weekend were right in line with our expectations,” Sampson said. “We are also very encouraged by the significant increases in on-track attendance and handle as perfect weather and the takeout reduction combined to make for a very successful opening weekend for on-track business.