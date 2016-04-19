Canterbury Downs in Minnesota announces lowest horse track takeout in North America

By Blood-Horse Staff September 14, 2015 11:00 AM 3 CommentsMidwest Region

Canterbury Reports Increases for 2015 Meet

Photo: Coady Photography

Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park reported increases in pari-mutuel handle, purses, and attendance for its 2015 meet that ended Sept. 12.





The Minnesota racetrack said all-sources wagering for the 70-day meet totaled a record $41.13 million, up 11.3% from the 2014 meet. Average daily attendance was up 5.3% to 6,695, track officials said.





Canterbury paid $12,569,540 in purses this year, up from $11,800,898 over 67 days in 2014, according to The Jockey Club Information Systems. Purses averaged $179,565 per program versus $176,133 last year.





Field size averaged 7.98 horses per race this year, down a bit from 8.20 in 2014, according to TJCIS statistics.





The 2015 meet was the longest at Canterbury since 1992.





Midwest Thoroughbreds captured its second leading owner title at Canterbury with 29 wins. Robertino Diodoro won his second consecutive training title with 48 victories, while Leandro Goncalves topped the jockey standings with 84 wins.