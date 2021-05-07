Carlos Rodon

He's been dynamite in all five starts this season, including a no-hit performance against the Cleveland Indians on April 14.

Rodon is noticeably slimmer this season.

I assume he will attribute his amazing form reversal to a rigorous offseason training regimen.

Given baseball's sordid past with performance-enhancing drugs, I'd like to peek in Rodon's medicine cabinet.

Call me a respectful skeptic.

BEFORE
1620436935044.png


AFTER
1620437115950.png
 
Brayden11 said:
Believe or not but an individual dedicated to a workout program for 6 months can transform themselves without PED’s.
Understood.

I assume most players, especially pitchers, combine exercise and "supplements."

I remember when ESPN's Peter Gammons reported that Houston teammates Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte, inseparable pals, were spending hours in the gym getting ready for the 2004 MLB season.

We later learned Clemens and Pettitte were doing a lot more than just sit-ups and pull-ups.
 
