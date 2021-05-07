Carlos Rodon

Brayden11 said: Believe or not but an individual dedicated to a workout program for 6 months can transform themselves without PED’s. Click to expand...

Understood.I assume most players, especially pitchers, combine exercise and "supplements."I remember when ESPN's Peter Gammons reported that Houston teammates Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte, inseparable pals, were spending hours in the gym getting ready for the 2004 MLB season.We later learned Clemens and Pettitte were doing a lot more than just sit-ups and pull-ups.