I understand.



Dell Dude has his share of supporters.



And his detractors seem to be indifferent about the situation.



That's why I gave Dude a 20-second timeout, not a lifetime banishment.



He posted the names of three contributors in three similar thread titles and it hit me a little hard at the time.



I don't mind mockery but some of the verbiage was relentless and inciteful, rarely addressing the main focus (sports betting) of the forum.



Carry on, Dude.



But let's keep contests and the like in one thread, please.