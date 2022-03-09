Carson Wentz traded to the Washington Commanders

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Washington wanted Russell Wilson but it was forced to settle for Carson Wentz.
The Colts will receive the Commanders' third-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.
The teams also swapped second-round picks in 2022, with the Colts moving up from No. 47 overall to No. 42.
If Russell Wilson is a young 33, then Carson Wentz is an old 29.
