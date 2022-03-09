Carson Wentz traded to the Washington Commanders

Washington wanted Russell Wilson but it was forced to settle for Carson Wentz.

The Colts will receive the Commanders' third-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

The teams also swapped second-round picks in 2022, with the Colts moving up from No. 47 overall to No. 42.

If Russell Wilson is a young 33, then Carson Wentz is an old 29.
 
