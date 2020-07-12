Casinos reopening: are you back to casinos or playing from home?

James_her0
EOG Member
Hey, I’m a big fan of casinos, and I’m very happy that they started opening in Pennsylvania, but I wonder if online casinos are still a better option since the pandemic is far from being under control.
I found out that land-based casinos have online versions as well. Have you played already at any pa online casino? Is the experience similar or close to playing at physical casinos? Thanks!!
I found out that land-based casinos have online versions as well. Have you played already at any pa online casino? Is the experience similar or close to playing at physical casinos? Thanks!!