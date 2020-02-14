CBB Friday line that makes no sense

864 marist -2.5



so these two teams played on 1/8/20 as @fairfield -11 resulted in a marist 70-58 win. so giving an extreme 3.5 pts for home court this line should be fairfield -4.



no major injuries on either side from what I see.



so have the teams played extemely different lately for this big a move. fairfield 4-5 SU and marist 4-4 SU since this first meeting.



so this is a 13.5 point move from the last meeting. so the value play should be on fairfield.



I'm not buying it.



marist -2.5 for me.



if anyone out there has an opinion on the other side I'm all ears.