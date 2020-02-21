CBB Situational Play for Saturday, February 22

SIU Edwardsville +10 (kenpom number) vs Murray State

I would play this at as low as +7.5


Murray State blew a 27 point lead with 11:27 left in the game at Eastern Illinois tonight......in regulation. Led 50-23.

Eastern Illinois drilled a 3 with 2 seconds left to win it.

One day off to let that sink in and hit the road to play a team they beat by 19 earlier this season.

Solid letdown situation.
 
How good was Sporty's angle of betting against Duke and North Carolina about two weeks ago?

The teams exited a 98-96 overtime game won by the Blue Devils.

The game was physically and emotionally draining.

One theory, two winners.
 
