CBB total the markets have wrong based on Coach's quote

854 arizona state/california U 135 (widely available).



California plays at the #326 pace via KenPom and are #12 in Pac12 play but things could be get slower based on Coach Mark Fox's comments after their 68-52 loss on Friday night against Arizona.



"This is how we're going to play. We've got to keep the score down and when they got in the bonus with about 12 minutes to go, it's hard for us," Fox explained. "Then, if we stay aggressive defensively, they're shooting free throws.



Arizona State plays at the fastest pace in the Pac12 but it is much easier to slow a team down than speed them up and when you see that California has an average offensive possession that ranks 332th they will try to use all the shot clock that they can.



Shooting percentages for college kids aren't great if you are always shooting in the final 5 seconds of the shot clock.



This game implies both teams would get to 67. I believe that is a very high team total in what is going to be a lower paced game than what the markets believe.