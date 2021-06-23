CDC: "Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated,"

X-Files
2
"Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated,"
"Nearly every new Covid-19 death is now entirely preventable, CDC director says"
(CNN)The dangerous Delta variant poses a risk to the United States as the country works to ease out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts say the nation has the tools needed to overcome the threat -- if the public takes advantage of them.
"Covid-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages 12 and up," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday at a White House briefing. "They are nearly 100% effective against severe disease and death -- meaning nearly every death due to Covid-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to Covid-19 is at this point entirely preventable."
Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, 65.5% of the adult population in the US has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/23/healt...day/index.html
"Nearly every new Covid-19 death is now entirely preventable, CDC director says"
(CNN)The dangerous Delta variant poses a risk to the United States as the country works to ease out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts say the nation has the tools needed to overcome the threat -- if the public takes advantage of them.
"Covid-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages 12 and up," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday at a White House briefing. "They are nearly 100% effective against severe disease and death -- meaning nearly every death due to Covid-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to Covid-19 is at this point entirely preventable."
Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, 65.5% of the adult population in the US has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/23/healt...day/index.html