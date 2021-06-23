CDC: "Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated,"

"Nearly every new Covid-19 death is now entirely preventable, CDC director says"

(CNN)The dangerous Delta variant poses a risk to the United States as the country works to ease out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts say the nation has the tools needed to overcome the threat -- if the public takes advantage of them.

"Covid-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages 12 and up," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday at a White House briefing. "They are nearly 100% effective against severe disease and death -- meaning nearly every death due to Covid-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to Covid-19 is at this point entirely preventable."

Those still dying from Covid-19 in the US are "overwhelmingly" unvaccinated, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 65.5% of the adult population in the US has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/23/healt...day/index.html
 
They keep saying stuff like this, but they never actually show us the stats, i wonder why?

It's easy to say "yup they're all unvaccinated", it's not as fun when you say "well, we have 300 people hospitalized and 41 were fully vaxed, 102 were partially".
 
