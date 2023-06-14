Celebrity pickleball

railbird said: It is but hard to find in usa, most courts are in europe Click to expand...

Costa rica has really adopted padel in the last couple of years. Exact opposite here, cant find a pickleball court. Truth be told I don't know which sport is better as Ive never played pcikle I was just busted chops. I do know I like padel though. I've been playing for a couple of months now (1st tennis style sport I've ever played). The guys i play with are curretnly better than me as they have been playing for 12-18 months and have a tennis background but I should be up to speed in the next couple of months.