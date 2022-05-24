Celts/Heat 2nd half

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
As low as the number is, taking a stab at the Celtics Under 48 TT.

Two things either happen, Miami makes a run and makes the game competitive (but not really) with the Celtics having as bad a 3rd q as Miami did 1st, or Boston will cool down (regardless) but maintain a 20+ lead into the 4th. We could very well see 6+ minutes of Hauser, Stauskus, et al.

Crazy how bad this series has been after 4 games
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
Unless the garbage reserves run to the tune of a 70+ point quarter, this hit without a sweat.

Boston's possessions getting uglier and uglier with this lead...
 
