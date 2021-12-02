CFB player carousel

Almost Allright
GO Bucks!!!
We got the coaching twirl o whirl thread. The player portal is alive and well as well. Adrian Martinez, he gone out of Nebraska. I know there’s two weeks worth of data to back fit this thread.
From everything I've been hearing, it looks like Jake Haener is heading back to Washington, if true, you guys are getting a good oneThis is about to get huge I'm sure. Some spots will go out and activate the local market for NIL opportunities making the decisions a lot more than just playing opportunity or coaching staff. This was discussed a lot in the UW forums about how Chris Petersen hated interacting with the donors and would make a terrible coach in NIL times, so that the AD should be considering the NIL angle. The coach they got has been hitting the portal hard, but that's what Fresno always needed. We'll see if he does it in Seattle as much with the schools focus on HS recruiting.
All sports Heim?
That one is complicated. He needs to get a waiver since the rules state you can't go back to a place you left without sitting a year out. He might get it though considering the circumstances. Its also complicated because the last thing the Huskies need is to have Sam Huard decide to transfer out because he's the long term hope. Good to have competition but Haener has one year left, not sure if that happens without DeBoer having a good conversation with Huard to see where things stand on that. Huard has been the lone good get for recruiting in the last few years, if he's gone then its just locks in a disastrous run.From everything I've been hearing, it looks like Jake Haener is heading back to Washington, if true, you guys are getting a good one
long beach state has 10 a year on average last 5 yrs, monson is arrogant and an ahole
He had a teammate that was drafted 1.5 the previous year - George Trapp. Ratliff I remember playing on Houston, was drafted 1.6. Neither panned out.Best Player To Come Out of Long Beach St. Was Ed Ratleff.
Member of 1972 U.S.A. Olympic Team.
The Olympic Gold Medal Game, Where The Commies From Russia Stole The Gold Medal Game From The U.S.A.
Sergei Belov
In the gold medal game of the 1972 Summer Olympics, Belov scored 20 points against the United States national basketball team, as the Soviet Union controversially defeated the USA, by a score of 51–50, to win the gold.
love belov and that 2 foot bank. i root for race before country.Best Player To Come Out of Long Beach St. Was Ed Ratleff.
Member of 1972 U.S.A. Olympic Team.
The Olympic Gold Medal Game, Where The Commies From Russia Stole The Gold Medal Game From The U.S.A.
Sergei Belov
In the gold medal game of the 1972 Summer Olympics, Belov scored 20 points against the United States national basketball team, as the Soviet Union controversially defeated the USA, by a score of 51–50, to win the gold.
bryon russell best long beach player, not ed.
He had a teammate that was drafted 1.5 the previous year - George Trapp. Ratliff I remember playing on Houston, was drafted 1.6. Neither panned out.
proabably because he didnt donate.Didn't Retire His Number.