CFB player carousel

Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
We got the coaching twirl o whirl thread. The player portal is alive and well as well. Adrian Martinez, he gone out of Nebraska. I know there’s two weeks worth of data to back fit this thread.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
This is about to get huge I'm sure. Some spots will go out and activate the local market for NIL opportunities making the decisions a lot more than just playing opportunity or coaching staff. This was discussed a lot in the UW forums about how Chris Petersen hated interacting with the donors and would make a terrible coach in NIL times, so that the AD should be considering the NIL angle. The coach they got has been hitting the portal hard, but that's what Fresno always needed. We'll see if he does it in Seattle as much with the schools focus on HS recruiting.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
From everything I've been hearing, it looks like Jake Haener is heading back to Washington, if true, you guys are getting a good one
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
That one is complicated. He needs to get a waiver since the rules state you can't go back to a place you left without sitting a year out. He might get it though considering the circumstances. Its also complicated because the last thing the Huskies need is to have Sam Huard decide to transfer out because he's the long term hope. Good to have competition but Haener has one year left, not sure if that happens without DeBoer having a good conversation with Huard to see where things stand on that. Huard has been the lone good get for recruiting in the last few years, if he's gone then its just locks in a disastrous run.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
DeBoer is saying the right things to begin with. All stuff you never heard from Jimmy Lake and wouldn't hear from Coach Pete. This from a Seattle Time story on his opening press conference and so relevant to the portal going forward:

Against the Oregons and USCs and Ohio States, the city of Seattle could eventually separate UW. DeBoer called “Montlake Futures” — the company launched by UW donors to create name, image and likeness opportunities for Husky athletes — “really critical moving forward.”

Though not as critical as his staff’s comprehensive commitment to the recruiting game.

“Everyone’s got to be on it,” DeBoer said. “I said it started with me, but you’ve got to develop a staff that’s in sync and aligned and is just making things super efficient for your evaluation process, helping you build the connections. With the world of NIL now, there’s more things stacked on top of it. How are you selling those things? And how are we developing those things within our program? There’s so many different levels to it now than there used to not be, and you’ve got to get the right people in place and then all be aligned and everyone pouring everything they got into it. You cannot have a weak link on the staff.

“I think there’ll be a lot of things that we’ll be able to sell — the tradition, the resources and facilities and the things that we have here, the city. But we’ll also really be able to sell our staff.”
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
railbird said:
long beach state has 10 a year on average last 5 yrs, monson is arrogant and an ahole
Best Player To Come Out of Long Beach St. Was Ed Ratleff.

Member of 1972 U.S.A. Olympic Team.

The Olympic Gold Medal Game, Where The Commies From Russia Stole The Gold Medal Game From The U.S.A.


Sergei Belov​


In the gold medal game of the 1972 Summer Olympics, Belov scored 20 points against the United States national basketball team, as the Soviet Union controversially defeated the USA, by a score of 51–50, to win the gold.




 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
He had a teammate that was drafted 1.5 the previous year - George Trapp. Ratliff I remember playing on Houston, was drafted 1.6. Neither panned out.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
love belov and that 2 foot bank. i root for race before country.
 
