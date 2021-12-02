CFB player carousel

DeBoer is saying the right things to begin with. All stuff you never heard from Jimmy Lake and wouldn't hear from Coach Pete. This from a Seattle Time story on his opening press conference and so relevant to the portal going forward:



Against the Oregons and USCs and Ohio States, the city of Seattle could eventually separate UW. DeBoer called “Montlake Futures” — the company launched by UW donors to create name, image and likeness opportunities for Husky athletes — “really critical moving forward.”



Though not as critical as his staff’s comprehensive commitment to the recruiting game.



“Everyone’s got to be on it,” DeBoer said. “I said it started with me, but you’ve got to develop a staff that’s in sync and aligned and is just making things super efficient for your evaluation process, helping you build the connections. With the world of NIL now, there’s more things stacked on top of it. How are you selling those things? And how are we developing those things within our program? There’s so many different levels to it now than there used to not be, and you’ve got to get the right people in place and then all be aligned and everyone pouring everything they got into it. You cannot have a weak link on the staff.



“I think there’ll be a lot of things that we’ll be able to sell — the tradition, the resources and facilities and the things that we have here, the city. But we’ll also really be able to sell our staff.”