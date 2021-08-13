CFL 2021

Early Results, anyone following or handicapping?

5 games so far underdogs have covered all of them, Under are 4-1 .... playing catch up after being away, any opinions or observations so far?
 
Leaned to Montreal and Hamilton today but not confident enough to pull the trigger, maybe outsmart myself today but going with this one

Saskatchewan Roughriders Team Total Under 25.5 -108 Pinnacle 0.5 unit
 
Got in early and a better number but this is available not at many places Its moving with Calgary QB getting 1st start, regardless I like what Montreal has to offer

Montreal Mline -170 3 units
 
My uncle Hal played for the Eskimos in 1951, its a shame the Trudeaus left renamed them the Elks. I remember the Las Vegas Posse of the CFL in the mid 90s, coach Ravdel and I went to games, 50 cents for molson.
 
What an interesting post.
What position did your Uncle Hal play?
 
Good stories thanks fellas, some Vegas Posse and Uncle Hal nostalgia! Hopefully the Alouettes get it done, I got a better line than I posted and others got Montreal -1. I had other reasons to like Montreal other than Calgary s QB getting his 1st start
 
Not much to pick from so I'll mix in some IIHF World Womens Championship to try to make a few units.

you can get this after the 2nd period also - stoppage 10 mins to go 2nd period SWISS to not score a goal entire game 1 unit Under -0.5 -112 b365
 
Hopefully this one gets there tonight, look at the defense to carry the game

BC -Ottawa Under 44 2 units b365
 
Haven't been able to connect with CFL so far but playing this one

Calg-Edm 2nd half over 22.5 -108 pinny 2 units
 
