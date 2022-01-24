Championship round

V

Valuist

EOG Master
One prop that I cashed yesterday that deserved to lose was Cam Akers over 47 1/2 rush yards (Bookmaker). He ended up with 48 rush yards......and it took him 24 carries to get there. But worse yet, his two lost fumbles damned near cost the Rams the game. You fumble at the 1 yard line, then again in the final 2 minutes. I know this: there's nothing coaches hate more in a RB than a fumbler. I will be betting Akers under in his attempts and yards this week as Michel will get an increased workload. Akers can't be trusted.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Bengals overcoming the 9 sacks was big, just as the Niners overcame the conditions in GB to win being big. I have to believe Cincinnati will make some adjustments. Less deep dropbacks; more Mixon in both the run game and receiving game. This obviously aids Mixon, and would likely hurt Chase's numbers. It should be pointed out that KC's pass rush hasn't been especially good. They were 4th worst in the entire league in sacks during the regular season.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Cincinnati Needs To Address Their Offensive Line This Off Season.

If Not, QB Burrows Will Out and Getting Surgically Repaired Every Season.

A Mock Draft Has Them Selecting The Best Center in The Country, Iowa's Linderbaum.

That's A Good Start.

Burrows Should Tell Cinncy Management, That Instead of a 350 Million Dollar Contract, He'll Settle on 300 Million. Providing They Go Out and Use The 50 Million on Signing Quality Offensive Linemen, To Protect Him.


Burrows Also Backed His Offensive Line In Interview, After The Game.

Stating That Tennessee Has a Tremendous Pass Rush.

No Joe.

Your Offensive Line Sucks.

Sacked Over 50 Times This Year
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top