Championship round

One prop that I cashed yesterday that deserved to lose was Cam Akers over 47 1/2 rush yards (Bookmaker). He ended up with 48 rush yards......and it took him 24 carries to get there. But worse yet, his two lost fumbles damned near cost the Rams the game. You fumble at the 1 yard line, then again in the final 2 minutes. I know this: there's nothing coaches hate more in a RB than a fumbler. I will be betting Akers under in his attempts and yards this week as Michel will get an increased workload. Akers can't be trusted.