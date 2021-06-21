Charles Barkley is not a problem gambler

Heisenberg said: Barkley is the best sports media analyst because he always speaks his mind and gives zero fucks about toeing the company line of the NBA or TNT.



Theres no sportscaster in the business that will say on air "I have no idea why anybody would be watching this game, it's turrible"

So true. Charles is like the crazy friend who says stuff on the side who you can't shut up. Kenny is like corporate America and Shaq is there just to egg Charles on but doesn't say much. I loved when they had Draymond on, a current player who knows so much about whats going on is worth gold on that show, but of course since he's still playing he can't let out the real juicy stuff. I think that should highlight the path, get a player who just retired to do the studio show and tell him we pay you to spill the beans. Tell us which guys the league respects and which guys the league thinks are trash.Crazy but true, I watched the TNT post game show for more time than actual NBA games this season.