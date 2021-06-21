Charles Barkley is not a problem gambler

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Instead, he has issues with handicapping.
Another guaranteed prediction goes up in flames last night when Barkley proclaimed, "I guarantee Philly will win and win BIG."
Final score: Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96.
Atlanta won by seven while catching seven.
Where did "Sir Charles" go wrong?
Joel Embiid was not 100% physically, Ben Simmons was not 100% mentally and Doc Rivers is Doc Rivers.
Barkley also underestimated Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan, emerging superstar Trae Young and a cast of role players who are underrated by both the mainstream media and the betting public.
Another guaranteed prediction goes up in flames last night when Barkley proclaimed, "I guarantee Philly will win and win BIG."
Final score: Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96.
Atlanta won by seven while catching seven.
Where did "Sir Charles" go wrong?
Joel Embiid was not 100% physically, Ben Simmons was not 100% mentally and Doc Rivers is Doc Rivers.
Barkley also underestimated Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan, emerging superstar Trae Young and a cast of role players who are underrated by both the mainstream media and the betting public.
Last edited: