Charles Barkley is not a problem gambler

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Instead, he has issues with handicapping.

Another guaranteed prediction goes up in flames last night when Barkley proclaimed, "I guarantee Philly will win and win BIG."

Final score: Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96.

Atlanta won by seven while catching seven.

Where did "Sir Charles" go wrong?

Joel Embiid was not 100% physically, Ben Simmons was not 100% mentally and Doc Rivers is Doc Rivers.

Barkley also underestimated Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan, emerging superstar Trae Young and a cast of role players who are underrated by both the mainstream media and the betting public.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
In 2006, Barkley admitted to a gambling problem.

He once lost $2.5 million in a six-hour spree.

He also admitted to more than $10 million in lifetime losses.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Charles Barkley played in 84 games during his three-year career at Auburn University.

Quickie quiz: How many of those games were NCAA tournament games?
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Charles is as sharp as the average fan out there who is new to sports betting. You'd think Charles would have learned a little since then, but this just proves even former players don't know shit about winning at sports betting.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
He said: MILW is just a dumb dumb basketball team, but I think they'll win it all.

He definitely leaves you scratching your head 😂
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Heim said:
He said: MILW is just a dumb dumb basketball team, but I think they'll win it all.

He definitely leaves you scratching your head 😂
all 4 left are dumb. every team looks the same, just different jerseys. its just like a 1990s style pick up game of 21 game with 3 pointers and touch fouls
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
Barkley is the best sports media analyst because he always speaks his mind and gives zero fucks about toeing the company line of the NBA or TNT.

Theres no sportscaster in the business that will say on air “I have no idea why anybody would be watching this game, it’s turrible”
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Heisenberg said:
Barkley is the best sports media analyst because he always speaks his mind and gives zero fucks about toeing the company line of the NBA or TNT.

Theres no sportscaster in the business that will say on air “I have no idea why anybody would be watching this game, it’s turrible”
So true. Charles is like the crazy friend who says stuff on the side who you can't shut up. Kenny is like corporate America and Shaq is there just to egg Charles on but doesn't say much. I loved when they had Draymond on, a current player who knows so much about whats going on is worth gold on that show, but of course since he's still playing he can't let out the real juicy stuff. I think that should highlight the path, get a player who just retired to do the studio show and tell him we pay you to spill the beans. Tell us which guys the league respects and which guys the league thinks are trash.

Crazy but true, I watched the TNT post game show for more time than actual NBA games this season.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Shaq is a character....doesn't really add much to the show except to wrestle Barkley once in a while
and brag about his championship rings versus Barkley's none.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
