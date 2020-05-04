Charles Barkley leaves Kobe and LeBron out of his list of top 5 NBA players of all-time

According to Charles Barkley, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James aren’t among the five best NBA players of all-time.

Barkley revealed his list of five best in a conversation with Kentucky coach John Calipari this week. At the top, unsurprisingly, was Michael Jordan.

“Michael’s one, Oscar Robertson’s two,” Barkley said. “[Bill] Russell, Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], no particular order after Michael. Kobe six, LeBron seven, then you’ve got Elgin Baylor, Jerry West.
https://sports.yahoo.com/charles-ba...f-top-5-nba-players-of-alltime-172252805.html
 
List is Ok except Oscar and Russell wouldn't be so high on mine. Not many of us watched them play. I didn't so my opinion matters zero. I have watched a lot of the old games on youtube and wasn't that impressed. If you know about those eras there are 2 other big things to think about.

Russell overated because the guy played on a super super super super team. We rag on players now for needing to many other stars... Its not Russell's fault but

his first full season he legit had 6 other teamates that were Hall of Famers! over half the team would end up in the hall of fame. You put Wilt on those teams and i'm sure he'd be considered the greatest.

Oscar Robertson. We look at this stats and are amazed. But he played in by far the biggest run and gun stat stuffing era of basketball.
 
