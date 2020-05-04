Charles Barkley leaves Kobe and LeBron out of his list of top 5 NBA players of all-time

According to Charles Barkley, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James aren’t among the five best NBA players of all-time.
Barkley revealed his list of five best in a conversation with Kentucky coach John Calipari this week. At the top, unsurprisingly, was Michael Jordan.
“Michael’s one, Oscar Robertson’s two,” Barkley said. “[Bill] Russell, Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], no particular order after Michael. Kobe six, LeBron seven, then you’ve got Elgin Baylor, Jerry West.
