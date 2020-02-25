Chelsea vs Bayern today!

Leg 1 of champions league.



These matches are usually cautious but I dont see Chelsea's manager Lampard being afraid here. With Kante being out (his best defensive midfielder), he has no choice but to take it to Bayern at home today. Munich backline and defenders are all over the place at the moment. A lot of injuries. What they lack at the back they make up with their offensive threats.



I see this match turning out to be insane. No rhyme or reason to any of the play other than to go forward. If Munich does start Muller it will show one intent on their part, to score as many goals as possible and it wont matter how many they give up.



A lot of back stories to this one as well, Chelsea beat Bayern in Bayern's backyard to win the Championa league back in 2012.



Over 3 goals is the play. The smart play.