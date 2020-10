Sure it's a KC game but that's a big total at 56 1/2, especially considering weather could be a factor. Looks like rain much of the day in Buffalo, winds not too bad, but around 8-9 MPH. Buffalo's pass D isn't very good, allowing every opposing QB (except Darnold in week 1) to post a QB rating over 100. Until last week, no QB had posted a 100 or higher vs KC D. The Chief run D, however, has been very poor; last 4 opponents all rushed for over 140 yards.