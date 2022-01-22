China warns foreign Olympic athletes that political statements during games ‘subject to’ punishment

China has warned foreign athletes they may face punishment for speech that is “against the Olympic spirit” following a similar warning from human rights activists who worry about public freedoms during the games.



Yang Shu, deputy director general of international relations for the Beijing Organizing Committee (BOC), issued a clear warning that “Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected.”



“Any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment,” Yang stressed during a news conference Tuesday.



Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter states that “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas,” meaning that any political protest is subject to punishment at any of the games.



China’s treatment of its Muslim-majority Uyghur people and polices toward Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan have come under increased scrutiny ahead of the Olympics. The country’s history of restrictive laws regarding public speech has raised concerns that the Beijing games could see greater punishments as “applicable local law” dictates what punishments any such protest would incur.