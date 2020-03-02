Chinese Science on Display at UFC 248?

They say the first test for steroids is the eye test. I don't know, but have you seen 115 pound women's champion Weili Zhang?Saturday, March 7, 2020 - UFC 248 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada - PPVStrawweight 5 rounds -Joanna Jedrzejczyk+160Weili Zhang-185Middleweight 5 rounds -Yoel Romero+245Israel Adesanya-290Weili Zhang - from the website GIRLSWITHMUSCLE.com