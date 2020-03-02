Chinese Science on Display at UFC 248?

TheOddsGuy
Administrator
They say the first test for steroids is the eye test. I don't know, but have you seen 115 pound women's champion Weili Zhang?
Saturday, March 7, 2020 - UFC 248 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada - PPV
Strawweight 5 rounds -
Joanna Jedrzejczyk+160
Weili Zhang-185
Middleweight 5 rounds -
Yoel Romero+245
Israel Adesanya-290
Weili Zhang - from the website GIRLSWITHMUSCLE.com
