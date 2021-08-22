Chris Archer and Rays as a fave over the White Sox today?

V

Valuist

EOG Master
Archer off 10 or more days rest, excluding early April first starts of the season:

66, 62, 50, 38, 24, 20

The 66 was in his first career start 9 years ago. Take that out and you have 1 good start, 1 average, and 3 poor. The 62 was coming off the All Star break in 2015 so the extended rest wasn't due to an injury. White Sox F5 looking good, even with Reynado Lopez.

How about that trade? Rays get Glasnow and Meadows for Archer. And now they have Archer back.
 
hcskip

hcskip

EOG Addicted
I like Lopez' performance, with a strong team.

And Archer's first outing in months?

I'm playing White Sox as my BBotd
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Valuist said:
Archer off 10 or more days rest, excluding early April first starts of the season:

66, 62, 50, 38, 24, 20

The 66 was in his first career start 9 years ago. Take that out and you have 1 good start, 1 average, and 3 poor. The 62 was coming off the All Star break in 2015 so the extended rest wasn't due to an injury. White Sox F5 looking good, even with Reynado Lopez.

How about that trade? Rays get Glasnow and Meadows for Archer. And now they have Archer back.
Click to expand...
The Rays seemingly win every trade they make, Blake Snell being the latest example, they might be the best run organization in all of baseball, every year they're competitive with a payroll that would suggest otherwise
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
kane said:
The Rays seemingly win every trade they make, Blake Snell being the latest example, they might be the best run organization in all of baseball, every year they're competitive with a payroll that would suggest otherwise
Click to expand...



agree they put the best team out there with the money they spend per dollar. They can't win it cause hitting cost money. billy beane says defense and relief are cheaper to get than hitting and starters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top