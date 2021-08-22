Chris Archer and Rays as a fave over the White Sox today?

Archer off 10 or more days rest, excluding early April first starts of the season:



66, 62, 50, 38, 24, 20



The 66 was in his first career start 9 years ago. Take that out and you have 1 good start, 1 average, and 3 poor. The 62 was coming off the All Star break in 2015 so the extended rest wasn't due to an injury. White Sox F5 looking good, even with Reynado Lopez.



How about that trade? Rays get Glasnow and Meadows for Archer. And now they have Archer back.