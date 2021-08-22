Chris Archer and Rays as a fave over the White Sox today?

Chi_Archie
what's the move here?
Sox +115 seems mighty fishy
How about that trade? Rays get Glasnow and Meadows for Archer. And now they have Archer back.
best july 30 deadline mich team ever in williamsport.Heading into your fair city right now Archie.
best july 30 deadline mich team ever in williamsport.
The Rays seemingly win every trade they make, Blake Snell being the latest example, they might be the best run organization in all of baseball, every year they're competitive with a payroll that would suggest otherwiseArcher off 10 or more days rest, excluding early April first starts of the season:
66, 62, 50, 38, 24, 20
The 66 was in his first career start 9 years ago. Take that out and you have 1 good start, 1 average, and 3 poor. The 62 was coming off the All Star break in 2015 so the extended rest wasn't due to an injury. White Sox F5 looking good, even with Reynado Lopez.
Cruz was placed on the COVID list today.No Nelson Cruz for the Rays.
No Tim Anderson for the White Sox.
Yep, and he starts tomorrow in his debut against a pretty good lineup.I think the Rays also got their current top prospect in that deal too